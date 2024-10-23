Canadian National's Third-Quarter Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Canadian National Railway Company CNI reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.26 per share (C$1.72), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. However, the bottom line remained flat on a year-over-year basis.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $3.01 billion (C$4.11 billion), which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion. However, this reflects an increase of 1.37% year over year, driven by higher volumes.

Revenue ton-miles (RTMs or a measure of volumes) increased 2% year over year due to higher shipments of international intermodal, Canadian grain exports and refined petroleum products. Carloads decreased by 1.7% on a year-over-year basis due to prolonged labor uncertainty that resulted in work stoppages, along with a softer macroeconomic environment that constrained volume growth.

Freight revenue per RTM rose by 1% year over year, fueled by freight rate increases and the positive translation impact of a weaker Canadian dollar.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 rose by 5.1% from the year-ago figure. The increase was mainly due to higher labor and fringe benefit expenses and fuel costs.

The operating income for the third quarter of 2024 remained flat at C$1.5 billion compared with the third-quarter 2023 actuals. The operating ratio, defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, on an adjusted basis, deteriorated to 63.1% in the third quarter of 2024 from 62% in the third quarter of 2023. A lower value of the metric is preferable.

Canadian National Railway Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Canadian National Railway Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Canadian National Railway Company Quote

CNI’s Segmental Highlights

Freight revenues, which contributed 95.4% to the top line, increased 2.7% year over year, narrower than our anticipated rise of 6.2%. Freight revenues in petroleum and chemicals, and grain and fertilizers rose by 9% and 8%, respectively. However, revenues in the metals and minerals, coal and automotive segments fell by 3%, 5% and 8%, respectively, compared with 2023 figures.

Meanwhile, freight revenues from the forest products and intermodal segments remained flat at C$467 million and C$882 million.

Segment-wise, carloads in petroleum and chemicals, metals and minerals, forest products, coal, grain and fertilizers and automotive segments increased 9%, 6%, 4%, 1%, 2% and 8%, respectively. The same in the intermodal segment declined 1% year over year.

CNI’s Liquidity

Canadian National generated free cash flow of C$584 million during the third quarter compared with C$581 million a year ago. CNI exited the quarter with a long-term debt of C$18.6 billion compared with C$16.1 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

CNI’s 2024 Outlook

For full-year 2024, CNI continues to anticipate delivering adjusted diluted EPS growth in the low single-digit range and plans to invest approximately C$3.5 billion in its capital program, net of customer reimbursements. The company also expects adjusted return on invested capital to remain within the 13%-15% range.

From 2024 to 2026, CNI aims for compounded annual adjusted diluted EPS growth in the high single-digit range.

Currently, Canadian National carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q3 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 47 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.50 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Earnings decreased 26.11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues of $15.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.37 billion and increased 1.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.59 billion, flat year over year. This was inclusive of the $380 million impact of the outage caused by CrowdStrike CRWD.

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s NSC third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding $1.6 from non-recurring items) of $3.25 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 and increased 22.6% year over year due to lower costs.

Railway operating revenues were $3.05 billion in the quarter under review, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 billion. The top line increased 2.7% year over year, with the Merchandise and Intermodal segments registering improvement in revenues.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ JBHT third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.49 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 but declined 17.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.07 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion but fell 3% year over year. The operating income for the September quarter decreased 7% year over year to $224.1 million.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.