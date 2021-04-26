US Markets
CNR

Canadian National's profit falls nearly 4% as pandemic hits shipments

Contributor
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEX FILIPE

Canadian National Railway said on Monday quarterly profit fell 3.6% as the COVID-19 pandemic hit shipment volumes of coal, petroleum and chemicals.

Adds operating ratio, background

April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway CNR.TO said on Monday quarterly profit fell 3.6% as the COVID-19 pandemic hit shipment volumes of coal, petroleum and chemicals.

Shipments were also affected by a historic winter storm in central and southern U.S. states earlier this year, which disrupted energy supply in the region and hurt a recovery in rail freight volumes from the pandemic.

Still, Canadian National said it now expects "high single-digit" volume growth in 2021, up from its prior outlook of "mid-single-digit" growth.

Canadian National and smaller rival Canadian Pacific CP.TO have been vying to take over U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern KSU.N, eyeing control over a vast network of railways spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Canadian National's operating ratio, a closely watched measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, improved to 62.5% from 65.7%. A lower operating ratio signals improved profitability.

Net income at Canada's largest railroad operator rose to C$974 million ($785.67 million), or C$1.37 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$1.01 billion, or C$1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$3.54 billion from C$3.55 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNR CP KSU CNI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular