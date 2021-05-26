Canadian National to divest Kansas City Southern's 70-mile rail overlap

May 26 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway CNR.TO said on Wednesday it would divest Kansas City Southern's KSU.N 70-mile rail line between New Orleans and Baton Rouge to eliminate the only overlap between the two railroad operators.

The line is less than 0.7% of the about 27,000 route-miles the two companies operate, the Canadian operator said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

