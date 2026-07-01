Canadian National Secures Long-Term Growth Through PlasCred Project

Canadian National Railway CNI strengthened its role in supporting sustainable industrial development by entering into a conditional long-term lease agreement with PlasCred Circular Innovations for the proposed Neos advanced recycling facility at its Scotford Yard in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta. The agreement provides PlasCred with an initial 15-year lease, with options to extend site control for up to 30 years. By making available an existing 35,000-square-foot industrial building and a 200-car rail siding, CNI enables the project to leverage established infrastructure while reducing development costs and timelines.

The Scotford Yard location offers significant logistical advantages through direct access to CNI's extensive North American rail network. The rail connectivity streamlines the transportation of inbound mixed plastic waste and outbound refined hydrocarbon condensate, improving supply chain efficiency and lowering transportation costs. These advantages also position the facility for future expansion without requiring substantial new logistics infrastructure.

Once operational, the Neos facility is expected to process up to 100 tons of hard-to-recycle plastics per day and convert them into approximately 500 barrels of refined hydrocarbon condensate daily. The output will serve as feedstock for manufacturing new plastics and other industrial applications, supporting the circular economy initiatives by diverting difficult-to-recycle plastic waste from landfills and giving it a new commercial use.

Although the lease remains conditional on certain requirements being satisfied before its effective date, the agreement represents a meaningful step forward for both PlasCred and CNI. For Canadian National, the partnership highlights the strategic value of its rail infrastructure in supporting emerging clean technology projects while expanding freight opportunities. As PlasCred advances engineering work, regulatory approvals and construction planning, the project has the potential to create long-term transportation demand and reinforce CNI's position as a key logistics partner for Canada's growing sustainability-focused industries.

CNI’s Share Price Performance

CNI’s shares have gained 20.6% over the past year compared with the Transportation - Rail industry’s 15.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CNI’s Zacks Rank

CNI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.