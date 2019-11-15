Canadian National Railway to layoff 1,600 workers - Globe and Mail

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway CNR.TO will lay off 1,600 employees in the United States and Canada, the Globe and Mail reported on Friday.

The layoffs will affect managers, office employees and unionized rail workers in a range of positions across the largest Canadian railroad operator's network, the newspaper reported.

The number of people to be laid off could rise if demand from rail customers continues to decline, the report said, citing a person familiar with matter.

Canadian National Railway was not immediately available for a Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

