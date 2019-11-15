US Markets

Canadian National Railway to layoff 1,600 workers - Globe and Mail

Contributor
Dominic Roshan K.L. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Canadian National Railway will lay off 1,600 employees in the United States and Canada, the Globe and Mail reported https://tgam.ca/32Sek26 on Friday.

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway CNR.TO will lay off 1,600 employees in the United States and Canada, the Globe and Mail reported on Friday.

The layoffs will affect managers, office employees and unionized rail workers in a range of positions across the largest Canadian railroad operator's network, the newspaper reported.

The number of people to be laid off could rise if demand from rail customers continues to decline, the report said, citing a person familiar with matter.

Canadian National Railway was not immediately available for a Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Dominic.RoshanKL@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular