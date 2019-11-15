Canadian National Railway to cut management and union jobs

US Markets

Canadian National Railway said on Friday it would cut management and union jobs, as the largest Canadian railroad operator grapples with an economic slowdown.

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway CNR.TO said on Friday it would cut management and union jobs, as the largest Canadian railroad operator grapples with an economic slowdown.

The company will lay off 1,600 employees in the United States and Canada, according to a report by the Globe and Mail.

The announcement comes amid declining freight volumes as trade tensions have weighed on the North American economy.

The number of people to be laid off could rise if demand from rail customers continues to decline, the Canadian newspaper said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Canadian National Railway spokesman said the action, which includes sending some of its employees on temporary leave, has already begun across its network.

