Canadian National Railway says strike will end on Tuesday
July 4 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway CNR.TO said a strike by unionized signals and communications workers would end on Tuesday after the company and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) agreed to binding arbitration.
The Montreal-based rail service provider added that the workers, who went on strike almost three weeks ago in a dispute centered mainly on wages and benefits, would return to work on Wednesday.
Canadian National Railway faced a major eight-day railway labor strike in 2019 that disrupted shipments of some commodities, including grain and propane.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)
((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.