Canadian National Railway says strike will end on Tuesday

Nathan Gomes Reuters
Canadian National Railway said a strike by unionized signals and communications workers would end on Tuesday after the company and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) agreed to binding arbitration.

The Montreal-based rail service provider added that the workers, who went on strike almost three weeks ago in a dispute centered mainly on wages and benefits, would return to work on Wednesday.

Canadian National Railway faced a major eight-day railway labor strike in 2019 that disrupted shipments of some commodities, including grain and propane.

