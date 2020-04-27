Canadian National Railway pulls 2020 forecast on coronavirus hit, maintains dividend

Adds details on dividend, background

April 27 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, CNI.N beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on Monday and said it plans to withdraw its full-year 2020 forecast following the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the coronavirus outbreak slows economic growth and weighs on business activity, Canada's largest railroad operator said it plans to maintain its previously announced 2020 dividend increase of 7%.

Rail freight revenue rose marginally to C$3.42 billion in the reported quarter on higher petroleum and chemical shipments. Total carloads, the amount of freight loaded into cars during a specified period, fell 5.9%.

Smaller rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO last week warned the pandemic would result in flat growth for the full-year and flagged rapidly slowing crude volumes.

CN Rail's operating ratio, a key metric for Wall Street, fell to 65.7% from 69.5%. A lower ratio signals improved profitability.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.22 per share, beating analysts' estimate of C$1.09, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue was flat at C$3.55 billion.

