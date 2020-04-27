US Markets
CNR

Canadian National Railway pulls 2020 forecast on coronavirus hit, maintains dividend

Contributors
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Devbrat Saha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian National Railway Co beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on Monday and said it plans to withdraw its full-year 2020 forecast following the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said it plans to maintain its previously announced 2020 dividend increase of 7%.

Adds details on dividend, background

April 27 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, CNI.N beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on Monday and said it plans to withdraw its full-year 2020 forecast following the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the coronavirus outbreak slows economic growth and weighs on business activity, Canada's largest railroad operator said it plans to maintain its previously announced 2020 dividend increase of 7%.

Rail freight revenue rose marginally to C$3.42 billion in the reported quarter on higher petroleum and chemical shipments. Total carloads, the amount of freight loaded into cars during a specified period, fell 5.9%.

Smaller rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO last week warned the pandemic would result in flat growth for the full-year and flagged rapidly slowing crude volumes.

CN Rail's operating ratio, a key metric for Wall Street, fell to 65.7% from 69.5%. A lower ratio signals improved profitability.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.22 per share, beating analysts' estimate of C$1.09, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue was flat at C$3.55 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Devbrat Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNR CNI CP

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular