Canadian National Railway names new CEO

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway CNR.TO on Tuesday named Tracy Robinson as its new chief executive officer, replacing Jean-Jacques Ruest.

Ruest in October announced his decision to step down from the role, following investor demands for his exit after the railroad operator's failed bid for Kansas City Southern KSU.N.

Billionaire Chris Hohn's TCI Fund Management had earlier pitched former Union Pacific UNP.N executive Jim Vena for the top job but Vena pulled out of the running in December.

TCI is Canadian National's second-largest shareholder.

Canadian National said on Tuesday that TCI has agreed to withdraw its requisition for a special meeting of shareholders, which was previously scheduled to be held on March 22.

Robinson, who takes over from Feb. 28, has previously worked with TC Energy TRP.TO and Canadian Pacific CP.TO.

