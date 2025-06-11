Markets
Canadian National Railway To Invest $170 Mln In Illinois Rail Infrastructure

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNI), Wednesday unveiled plans to invest roughly $170 million in Illinois as part of its 2025 capital program. Funds will bolster track maintenance, advance network enhancements and support the new Chicago Logistics Hub. Upgrades at CN's Homewood Campus will include cutting-edge technology installations and enhanced training facilities.

In 2024, CN funneled $234 million into Illinois, including $54 million for a four-mile siding extension that raised corridor capacity by 17 percent, $15 million for new intermodal containers and vehicles, and $10 million to expand Chicago's intermodal operations.

CN's Illinois operations span 1,256 route miles and employ about 1,667 residents, contributing over $1 billion in local spending last year.

