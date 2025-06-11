Canadian National Railway To Inject $75Mln Into Mississippi Rail Upgrades

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNI), Wednesday revealed plans to deploy $75 million in Mississippi as part of its 2025 capital investment program. The funding will underwrite vital track maintenance and strategic infrastructure projects, boosting safety and laying the groundwork for sustainable economic growth across the state and CN's broader network.

Last year, CN invested $56 million in the state, including enhancements at the Jackson railyard and capacity upgrades on the Beaumont Subdivision between Jackson and Collins.

In 2024, CN's Mississippi footprint included 575 route miles and nearly 500 employees, contributing $55 million in local spending and $15 million in taxes.

CNI is currently trading at $104.37, down $1.51 or 1.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.