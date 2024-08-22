News & Insights

CNI

Canadian National Railway Ends Lockout And Launches Recovery Plan

August 22, 2024 — 11:16 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO, CNI) announced that it has ended its lockout effective 6:00 PM ET and immediately initiated its recovery plan.

In anticipation of a formal order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), the company is taking this step to expedite the recovery of the economy, CN said.

While CN is pleased that the labor conflict has concluded and it can resume its critical role in supporting the economy, it expresses disappointment that a negotiated settlement could not be reached at the bargaining table despite its best efforts.

CNI

