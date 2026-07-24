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Canadian National Railway Earnings Up In Q2; Raises FY26 Outlook

July 24, 2026 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI, CNR.TO), a transportation and logistics company, on Friday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income increased to C$1.25 billion from C$1.17 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were C$2.06 versus C$1.87 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to C$1.26 billion from C$1.17 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were C$2.08 versus C$1.87 last year.

Operating income jumped to C$1.78 billion from C$1.64 billion in the prior year.

Adjusted operating income jumped to C$1.80 billion from C$1.64 billion in the same period a year ago.

Revenue increased to C$4.75 billion from C$4.27 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its expectations for adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid-to-high single-digit percentage range for fiscal 2026, compared with its January 30 outlook of slightly exceeding RTM growth.

In the pre-market trading, Canadian National Railway is 1.05% higher at $131.90 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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