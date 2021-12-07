Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.498 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $130, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNI was $130, representing a -4.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $136.22 and a 29.15% increase over the 52 week low of $100.66.

CNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.25. Zacks Investment Research reports CNI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.61%, compared to an industry average of 22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cni Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

