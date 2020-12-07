Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2020

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 101.83% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $108.81, the dividend yield is 3.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNI was $108.81, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $112.97 and a 67.07% increase over the 52 week low of $65.13.

CNI is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and CSX Corporation (CSX). CNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.58. Zacks Investment Research reports CNI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.63%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.