Canadian National Railway Co Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$2.00 billion, or C$1.69 per share. This compares with C$1.02 billion, or C$1.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.21 billion or C$1.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to C$3.75 billion from C$3.66 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$2.00 Bln. vs. C$1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.69 vs. C$1.43 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$3.75 Bln vs. C$3.66 Bln last year.

