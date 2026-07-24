Canadian National Railway Co Reveals Increase In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.249 billion, or C$2.06 per share. This compares with C$1.172 billion, or C$1.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.261 billion or C$2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to C$4.753 billion from C$4.272 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.249 Bln. vs. C$1.172 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$2.06 vs. C$1.87 last year. -Revenue: C$4.753 Bln vs. C$4.272 Bln last year.

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