Canadian National Railway Co Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$1.33 billion, or C$1.90 per share. This compares with C$1.04 billion, or C$1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.33 billion or C$1.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.6% to C$4.34 billion from C$3.60 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.33 Bln. vs. C$1.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.90 vs. C$1.46 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$4.34 Bln vs. C$3.60 Bln last year.

