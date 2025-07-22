Markets
CNI

Canadian National Railway Co Reports Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

July 22, 2025 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.172 billion, or C$1.87 per share. This compares with C$1.114 billion, or C$1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.172 billion or C$1.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to C$4.272 billion from C$4.329 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.172 Bln. vs. C$1.114 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.87 vs. C$1.75 last year. -Revenue: C$4.272 Bln vs. C$4.329 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.