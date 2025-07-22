Canadian National Railway Co Reports Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.172 billion, or C$1.87 per share. This compares with C$1.114 billion, or C$1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.172 billion or C$1.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to C$4.272 billion from C$4.329 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.172 Bln. vs. C$1.114 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.87 vs. C$1.75 last year. -Revenue: C$4.272 Bln vs. C$4.329 Bln last year.

