Canadian National Railway Co Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.42 billion, or C$2.10 per share. This compares with C$1.20 billion, or C$1.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.42 billion or C$2.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to C$4.54 billion from C$3.75 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.42 Bln. vs. C$1.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.10 vs. C$1.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$2.08 -Revenue (Q4): C$4.54 Bln vs. C$3.75 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.