CNI

Canadian National Railway Co Q4 Profit Advances

January 30, 2026 — 07:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.248 billion, or C$2.03 per share. This compares with C$1.146 billion, or C$1.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.284 billion or C$2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to C$4.464 billion from C$4.358 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.248 Bln. vs. C$1.146 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$2.03 vs. C$1.82 last year. -Revenue: C$4.464 Bln vs. C$4.358 Bln last year.

