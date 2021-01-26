Canadian National Railway Co Q4 adjusted earnings of C$1.43 per share

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at C$1.02 billion, or C$1.43 per share. This compares with C$0.87 billion, or C$1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.02 billion or C$1.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to C$3.66 billion from C$3.58 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.02 Bln. vs. C$0.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.43 vs. C$1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$3.66 Bln vs. C$3.58 Bln last year.

