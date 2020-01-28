Canadian National Railway Co Q4 adjusted earnings of C$1.25 per share

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$873 million, or C$1.22 per share. This compares with C$1143 million, or C$1.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$896 million or C$1.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to C$3.58 billion from C$3.81 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$896 Mln. vs. C$1093 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.25 vs. C$1.49 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$3.58 Bln vs. C$3.81 Bln last year.

