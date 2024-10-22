Canadian National Railway Co Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$1.085 million, or C$1.72 per share. This compares with C$1.198 million, or C$1.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.085 million or C$1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to C$4.110 billion from C$3.987 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.085 Mln. vs. C$1.198 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.72 vs. C$1.69 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$4.110 Bln vs. C$3.987 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.