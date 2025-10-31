Canadian National Railway Co Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.139 billion, or C$1.83 per share. This compares with C$1.085 billion, or C$1.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.139 billion or C$1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to C$4.165 billion from C$4.110 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.139 Bln. vs. C$1.085 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.83 vs. C$1.72 last year. -Revenue: C$4.165 Bln vs. C$4.110 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.