Canadian National Railway Co Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$1.46 billion, or C$2.13 per share. This compares with C$1.69 billion, or C$1.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.46 billion or C$2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to C$4.51 billion from C$3.59 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.46 Bln. vs. C$1.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.13 vs. C$1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$2.01 -Revenue (Q3): C$4.51 Bln vs. C$3.59 Bln last year.

