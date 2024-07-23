Canadian National Railway Co Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.14 billion, or C$1.75 per share. This compares with C$1.17 billion, or C$1.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.17 billion or C$1.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to C$4.33 billion from C$4.06 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

