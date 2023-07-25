Canadian National Railway Co Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.17 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $1.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $4.06 billion from $4.34 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.17 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.76 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.37 -Revenue (Q2): $4.06 Bln vs. $4.34 Bln last year.

