Canadian National Railway Co Q2 adjusted earnings of C$1.28 per share

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$0.55 billion, or C$0.77 per share. This compares with C$1.36 billion, or C$1.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$0.91 billion or C$1.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.9% to C$3.21 billion from C$3.96 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$0.91 Bln. vs. C$1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.28 vs. C$1.73 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$3.21 Bln vs. C$3.96 Bln last year.

