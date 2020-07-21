Markets
CNI

Canadian National Railway Co Q2 adjusted earnings of C$1.28 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$0.55 billion, or C$0.77 per share. This compares with C$1.36 billion, or C$1.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$0.91 billion or C$1.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.9% to C$3.21 billion from C$3.96 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$0.91 Bln. vs. C$1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.28 vs. C$1.73 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$3.21 Bln vs. C$3.96 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular