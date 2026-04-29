Canadian National Railway Co Q1 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) announced a profit for first quarter of C$1.146 billion

The company's earnings came in at C$1.146 billion, or C$1.87 per share. This compares with C$1.161 billion, or C$1.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.102 billion or C$1.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to C$4.379 billion from C$4.403 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.146 Bln. vs. C$1.161 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.87 vs. C$1.85 last year. -Revenue: C$4.379 Bln vs. C$4.403 Bln last year.

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