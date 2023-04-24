Canadian National Railway Co Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.22 billion, or C$1.82 per share. This compares with C$0.92 billion, or C$1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$1.22 billion or C$1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to C$4.31 billion from C$3.71 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.22 Bln. vs. C$0.92 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.82 vs. C$1.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$1.72 -Revenue (Q1): C$4.31 Bln vs. C$3.71 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.