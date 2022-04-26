Canadian National Railway Co Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$918 million, or C$1.31 per share. This compares with C$976 million, or C$1.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$925 million or C$1.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to C$3.71 billion from C$3.54 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$918 Mln. vs. C$976 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.31 vs. C$1.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$3.71 Bln vs. C$3.54 Bln last year.

