Canadian National Railway Co Q1 adjusted earnings of C$1.22 per share

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled C$1011 million, or C$1.42 per share. This compares with C$786 million, or C$1.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian National Railway Co reported adjusted earnings of C$870 million or C$1.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to C$3.56 billion from C$3.54 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$870 Mln. vs. C$848 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.22 vs. C$1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$3.56 Bln vs. C$3.54 Bln last year.

