Canadian National Railway Co Profit Retreats In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.10 billion, or C$1.72 per share. This compares with C$1.22 billion, or C$1.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to C$4.25 billion from C$4.31 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.10 Bln. vs. C$1.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.72 vs. C$1.82 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$4.25 Bln vs. C$4.31 Bln last year.

