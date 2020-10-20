Canadian National Railway Co Announces Fall In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$985 million, or C$1.38 per share. This compares with C$1195 million, or C$1.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.0% to C$3.41 billion from C$3.83 billion last year.

Canadian National Railway Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$985 Mln. vs. C$1195 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.38 vs. C$1.66 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$3.41 Bln vs. C$3.83 Bln last year.

