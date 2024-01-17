Canadian National Railway, CNTL Unit Reach Tentative Deal With Unifor Drivers

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co. or CN (CNR.TO, CNI) announced Wednesday that its unit CNTL, a trucking container pickup and delivery firm, has reached a tentative agreement with owner-operators affiliated with Canadian union Unifor.

The four-year agreement covers around 750 owner-operators under contract with CNTL in Canada until December 31, 2027.

Doug MacDonald, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer at CN, said, "We believe that this deal is good for the owner-operators and will support business needs, ensuring that they can continue delivering critical first mile and last mile services."

