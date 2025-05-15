Is Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Canadian National (CNI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Canadian National is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 125 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Canadian National is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNI's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CNI has moved about 4.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -5.4%. This means that Canadian National is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (PAL) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.4%.

For Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 78.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Canadian National belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.4% this year, meaning that CNI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #145. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Canadian National and Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.