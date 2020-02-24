Canadian National Railway (CNI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.68, changing hands as low as $90.50 per share. Canadian National Railway Co shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNI's low point in its 52 week range is $83.74 per share, with $96.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.72.

