Canadian National Railway (CNI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.02, changing hands as high as $91.22 per share. Canadian National Railway Co shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNI's low point in its 52 week range is $70.36 per share, with $96.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.87.

