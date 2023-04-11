Canadian National Railway (CNI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $118.75, changing hands as high as $119.51 per share. Canadian National Railway Co shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNI's low point in its 52 week range is $103.79 per share, with $131.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.23.

