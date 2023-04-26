Canadian National Railway (CNI) Declares $0.79 Dividend

Canadian National Railway said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $118.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.67%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian National Railway. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNI is 0.54%, a decrease of 12.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 485,929K shares. The put/call ratio of CNI is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.99% Upside

As of April 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian National Railway is 120.89. The forecasts range from a low of 85.81 to a high of $142.73. The average price target represents an increase of 1.99% from its latest reported closing price of 118.53.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian National Railway is 17,884MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 54,827K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 36,700K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 30,082K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,779K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 21,011K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,621K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,187K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,712K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canadian National Railway Company (CN) is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

