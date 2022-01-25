Canadian National Railway Appoints Tracy Robinson As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.TO, CNI) said Tuesday that it has appointed Tracy Robinson as president and chief executive officer and as a member of its Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2022.

The appointment follows the previously announced retirement of Jean-Jacques Ruest, who will depart CN's Board on February 28, 2022 but remain at CN in an advisory role until March 31, 2022 to ensure a seamless transition.

Ms. Robinson, who will be joining CN from TC Energy and previously spent almost three decades at Canadian Pacific, has more than 35 years of operational management, strategy development, and project execution experience.

In addition, Canadian National Railway has appointed The Hon. Jean Charest P.C. as an independent Director. It appointed Shauneen Bruder as Vice Chair of the Board. By no later than CN's 2022 Annual General Meeting, CN will appoint two new independent Directors with North American railroad experience to the Board.

CN said it has entered into a Resolution Agreement with CIFF Capital and TCI. As part of that Resolution Agreement, CN and TCI will mutually agree on the appointment of the two independent Directors to the Board prior to the 2022 AGM. TCI has agreed to withdraw its requisition for a Special Meeting of Shareholders, which was previously scheduled to be held on March 22, 2022, and to support the election of all CN Director nominees at the 2022 and 2023 AGMs.

