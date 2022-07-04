Canadian National Railway: IBEW Agrees To End Strike

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI, CNR.TO) said that the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers or IBEW has agreed to binding arbitration, bringing the strike to an end on July 5, 2022. Employees in Signals and Communications will return to their roles at 07:00 AM EDT on July 6, 2022.

In Mid-June 2022, Canadian National Railway confirmed that the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which represents about 750 employees in Canada, had given the company a 72-hour notice of its intention to strike as of on June 18, 2022.

