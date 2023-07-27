News & Insights

Canadian National expects all tracks in Nova Scotia to open after floods

July 27, 2023 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, July 27 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway said on Thursday that in the wake of flooding in Nova Scotia that forced it to shut down a line, it expected the network to be completely reopened to train movements overnight Thursday into Friday.

"The Company will continues to inspect its network across the province as it works with its customers to resume movements in an orderly fashion," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

