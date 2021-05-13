Canadian National expected to sweeten offer for Kansas City Southern - WSJ

Adds details from the report, background

May 13 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO is expected to sweeten its takeover bid for Kansas City Southern KSU.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new proposal could include an agreement to cover the $700 million breakup fee Kansas City Southern would owe Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO if it walked away from the existing merger agreement, the report said.

Kansas City Southern had asked Canadian National, which put in a bid seeking to wrest the railroad operator from Canadian Pacific last month, to make adjustments to its proposal, according to the report.

Canadian Pacific and larger rival Canadian National are in a race to take over the U.S. railroad operator, which would create the first direct railway linking Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Canadian National launched an unsolicited cash-and-stock offer valuing KCS at about $29.55 billion, after Canadian Pacific agreed to buy KCS for about $25 billion in March.

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board last week approved the voting trust for Canadian Pacific's proposed acquisition.

Canadian National Railway and Kansas City Southern did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.