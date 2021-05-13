Canadian National expected to sweeten Kansas City Southern takeover bid - WSJ

May 13 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO is expected to sweeten its takeover bid for Kansas City Southern KSU.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new proposal could include an agreement to cover the $700 million breakup fee Kansas City Southern would owe Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO if it walked away from the existing agreement, the report said.

Canadian National Railway and Kansas City Southern did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

