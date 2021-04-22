US Markets
Canadian National confident of regulatory approval for Kansas City Southern bid

Shariq Khan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Canadian National Railway Co on Thursday sent a letter to Kansas City Southern's board, saying the company is confident of winning regulatory approvals for its takeover offer of about $33.7 billion.

Canadian National submitted its bid for the U.S. company on Tuesday, rivaling an agreement Kansas City already had in place to be taken over for about $25 billion by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO.

