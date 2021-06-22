Canadian National (CNI) to Invest C$445M in Alberta Province

Canadian National Railway Company CNI has announced an investment plan worth C$445 million (as part of the company’s C$3 billion capital investment plan) for the current year in Alberta. This outlay across the province of Alberta is aimed at enhancing safety and fluidity of the railroad operator’s network by virtue of its focus, primarily on the areas of technology, capacity and infrastructure maintenance.

The investment will cater to the maintenance of bridges, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure throughout the province, which will strengthen the rail network. The capital program involves installation of approximately 182,000 new railroad ties, replacement of nearly 64 miles of rail and rebuilding of 38 road crossing surfaces.

Notably, this capital investment to move freight will reduce emissions and help in economic recovery from the pandemic-led crisis.

In sync with its objective to make investments to promote safety and fluidity, Canadian National also announced another investment plan worth C$15 million (also as part of the company’s C$3 billion capital investment plan) for 2021 across the province of New Brunswick.

