Canadian National (CNI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Canadian National Railway Company CNI reported second-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 7 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.35 per share (C$1.84), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41. However, the bottom line improved 3.05% year over year.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $3.16 billion (C$4.33 billion), which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 billion. However, this reflects an increase of 4.75% year over year, driven by higher volumes.

Volumes (carloads) increased 4% on a year-over-year basis following improvement in some key segments.

Freight revenue per RTM decreased marginally by 1% year over year, mainly due to weakness in the intermodal, metals and minerals and automotive segments.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 rose by 12.8% from the year-ago figure. The increase was mainly due to higher labor and fringe benefit expenses, driven by general wage increases, a higher average headcount and surging fuel costs.

The operating income for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 3% when compared to the same period in 2023. The operating ratio, defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, was 64% in the second quarter of 2024 compared with 60.6% in the second quarter of 2023.

Segmental Highlights

Freight revenues (C$4.15 billion), which contributed 96% to the top line, increased 7% year over year, wider than our anticipated rise of 5.7%. Freight revenues in the Petroleum and chemicals, Forest Products, Metals and minerals, Grain and fertilizers, Automotive and Intermodal segments rose by 14%, 4%, 6%, 7%, 9% and 6%, respectively. However, revenues in coal segments fell by 8% as compared with 2023 figures.

Segment-wise, carloads in Petroleum and Chemicals, Grain and fertilizers and Intermodal increased 7.3%, 7.3% and 9%, respectively. The same at Forest Products, Metals and minerals and Automotive were in line with the second-quarter 2023 actuals. However, carloads in the coal segment declined 13% year over year.

Liquidity

Canadian National generated free cash flow of C$947 million during the second quarter compared with C$1.1 billion a year ago. CNI exited the quarter with a long-term debt of $C$18.1 billion compared with C$16.1 billion at 2023-end.

2024 Outlook Tweaked

For the full year 2024, CNI now expects to deliver adjusted diluted EPS growth in the mid to high-single-digit range (compared to its previous expectation of approximately 10%). The company continues to expect to invest approximately C$3.5 billion in its capital program, net of amounts reimbursed by customers. CNI now expects an adjusted return on invested capital (ROIC) to be approximately 15% (compared to its previous expectation, which was in the 15%-17% range).

CNI reiterates its longer-term financial perspective and continues to target compounded annual diluted EPS growth in the range of 10%-15% over the 2024-2026 period, driven by growing volumes more than the economy, pricing above rail inflation and incrementally improving efficiency, all of which assumes a supportive economy. CNI continues to target ROIC in the range of 15%-17%.

Currently, Canadian National carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Q2 Performances of Some Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines’ DAL second-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 35 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.36 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 and decreased 12% year over year.

Revenues of $16.7billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.3 billion and increased 7% on a year-over-year basis. Passenger revenues, accounting for 83% of the total revenues, improved 5% year over year.

United Airlines UAL reported second-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 18 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.14 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97 per share. However, the bottom line decreased 17.69% year over year.

Operating revenues of $15 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.13 billion. However, the top line increased 5.7% year over year due to upbeat air travel demand. Cargo revenues rose by 14.4% year over year to $414 million. Revenues from other sources jumped 9.6% year over year to $892 million.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ JBHT second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.32 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 and declined 27.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $2.93 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion and fell 6.5% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues, decreased approximately 6% year over year.

