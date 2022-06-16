Canadian National (CNI) Gets 72-Hour Strike Notice From IBEW

Canadian National Railway Company CNI states that it has received a 72-hour strike notice from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for issues primarily related to wages and benefits. The union comprises approximately 750 signal and communications employees. The strike is scheduled for Jun 18.

CNI offered to resolve the remaining differences, which are predominantly on wages and benefits, through binding arbitration.

Management believes that Canadian National can reach an agreement without interruption of work. However, in the event of a strike, it will respond to emergencies to ensure normal levels of safe operation wherever necessary. CNI is prepared to address any strike and is ready to implement an operational contingency plan.

However, Canadian National will continue to bargain with the IBEW union to settle its issues.

Headwinds like supply-chain disruptions, network fluidity challenges and rising fuel costs are already hampering Canadian National’s performance. Due to these challenges, CNI’s shares have declined 10.2% year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

If the strike materializes, work will be disrupted, which may hurt the stock further.

